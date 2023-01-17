Flood closes VA dialysis clinic in Fayetteville, patients worried about disrupted treatment

Some veteran patients are growing fed up after a flood at a Fayetteville dialysis clinic disrupted their treatment.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some veteran patients are growing fed up after a flood at a Fayetteville dialysis clinic disrupted their treatment.

One veteran told ABC11 the situation has interfered with his access to care, making him scared for his health.

The flood happened at the beginning of the new year at the VA dialysis clinic on Robeson Street. The VA said a pipe burst and the damage will take several weeks to repair. The issue forced more than 50 of its patients to be moved around to other nearby clinics. However, the transfer process has been rocky at best, they say.

"Nothing's being communicated properly," said Daniel Jackson. "It's just like, shuffle, shuffle go here. Shuffle, shuffle go here. Wait here, do this. But nobody's saying, 'This is why we're doing this this way.'"

Jackson, a U.S. veteran, describes the transfers as abrupt and he's worried about how the disruptions to his care, when the other clinics are at capacity, are impacting his health.

"I understand you have regular patients. But on the same token, we still need dialysis as well without having to go to the emergency room."

Jackson and other patients he's spoken to feel the VA's messy handling of the issue reflects poorly on how it views its veterans.

The VA is pushing back against that claim, saying its emergency staffers are on the case.

"We realize it's been a time of transition for them with a disruption in their schedules and we want to continue to support them while this process is evolving and until we can return the dialysis center to full operation," said Dr. Thomas J. Martin, the interim chief of staff of the Fayetteville VA Coastal Healthcare System.

He goes on to say that VA staff will keep patients in the know about where they'll be receiving their dialysis treatments as the situation evolves.

The VA expects for its Robeson Street Dialysis Clinic to be repaired and return to full operations by early February.