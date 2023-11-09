2 NC military families see their mortgages paid off ahead of Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off mortgages for 50 military families across the country.

Two North Carolina military families had their mortgages paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Army Sergeant Cory Muzzy enlisted in the army in 2007 when he was just 17 years old. He lost both legs in 2014 during a live fire training exercise. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury and complete vision loss.

The foundation also renovated Muzzy's Sampson County home, fitting it in a way that gives Muzzy back some of his day-to-day independence.

The group also paid off the mortgage for the surviving family of Army Master Sergeant Joseph Harrison.

Harrison spent 20 years in the Army. He was part of the Special Operation Command at Fort Bragg. In 2016, he died in a vehicle crash while he was on duty.

Harrison is survived by his wife Tracey and their six children -- all of whom now have one less bill to pay each month.

