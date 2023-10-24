Victoria's Secret launches intimate apparel collection designed for women with disabilities

Victoria's Secret, for the first time, has introduced a collection of bras and panties specifically designed to meet the needs of women with disabilities.

The retailer announced the launch of the VS & PINK Adaptive line on Tuesday and said the merchandise is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.

Victoria's Secret said its adapting offering, priced at $16.50 for panties and $36.95 for bras, is available in popular styles and in a variety of sizes under both its namesake and Pink brands, including Body by Victoria and PINK's Wear Everywhere.

Among the collection's adaptive features are magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, fully adjustable and convertible front straps and panties specially designed with magnetic side closures.

The retailer said it developed the collection in consultation with GAMUT Management, a consulting firm that works with and for people with disabilities.

The move by Victoria's Secret is the latest example of mainstream brands and retailers - and not only niche sellers - catering to differently-abled consumers.

Up to one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability, such as mobility vision, hearing and self-care challenges, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several brands have stepped up.

Zappos in 2020 told its customers it would start selling single shoes and mixed-size pairs to people with disabilities and specific health conditions. For the 2021 back-to-school shopping season, JCPenney launched its Thereabouts children's clothing brand that incorporated adaptive features such as easy-access openings, sensory-friendly seaming and no tags. In 2022, Kohl's rolled out adaptive apparel options for adults in three of its most popular private-label brands.

"Consumer demand has been the driving force behind the movement towards inclusivity and adaptable clothing," Kristen Classi-Zummo, apparel industry analyst at Circana, said in a comment to CNN. "Notably, the children's and intimate apparel markets have led this charge and set a high standard for the broader apparel sector, leading the way in this crucial movement."