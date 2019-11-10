Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman outside restaurant

COLUMBIA, Tenn. -- Another incident of violence erupted at a Popeyes with an employee allegedly body slamming a woman onto the concrete outside a Tennessee restaurant.

Video of the alleged incident has gone viral and is now the subject of a police investigation.

Witnesses say the attack began after a woman disputed a charge on her bill at the restaurant in Columbia, Tennessee.

A heated argument ensued between the customer and several employees, prompting workers to tell the customer to leave the restaurant. Employees claim the woman then used the N-word.

"This ain't no place to say the N-word," a customer who was speaking off camera said in the video.

Footage shows the woman walking out of the restaurant, followed closely behind by several employees, including a man who appears to lift the woman off the ground and quickly slam her on the pavement.

The woman's attorney said the employee's actions weren't justified.

"If she said something that she regrets, it doesn't give a grown man the right to chase her into the parking lot as she is trying to leave the store, and body slam a 55-year-old grandmother down on the concrete," he said.

The customer's attorney also said the woman suffered nine fractures, including six broken ribs and a broken knee.

Police arrested 29-year-old Deriance Hughes, who faces aggravated assault charges.

The attack comes after a series of violent incidents at Popeyes restaurants around the country, including in Maryland where a man fatally stabbed another customer outside of a location in a fight over the recently re-released chicken sandwich.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeassaultfast food restaurant
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second man charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
No. 4 Clemson continues playoff push with trip to NC State
Honoring veterans on the NC Capitol grounds
Police investigating crash on Raleigh greenway
Emu missing for 3 weeks found in Durham
Woman dead, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting, officials say
4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro
Show More
Hope Mills adopts woman with stage 4 cancer, family for Christmas
Roommate arrested in death of missing college student
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Sen. Tillis pledges to reserve judgment on Trump, impeachment
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
More TOP STORIES News