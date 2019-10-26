VIDEO: Frightening moment as window washer dangles from swinging platform

ALBERTA, Canada (WTVD) -- Window washers in Canada got the fright of their lives after a platform flew out of control after high winds swept through Alberta on Friday.

The platform swung away from the building and the back, hitting the side of the structure and breaking the glass.

One worker was seen dangling from the platform high above the street as onlookers shrieked below.

Rescue crews were able to get that person and another worker down off the platform.

First responders said the workers were wearing their safety harnesses and are OK, if a bit shaken.
