VIDEO: Impatient thief jumps over counter, rips open register in Durham armed robbery

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham deputies needs help identifying an impatient robber who jumped over a counter, ripped a cash register open and ran away.The Durham Sheriff's Office said the crime happened at the JoyMart on Glenn School Road just after 10 p.m. Sunday.An unknown man with a gun demanded someone opened the register but became impatient and jumped over the counter, deputies said.The robber then ripped the cash drawer away from the bolted attachment and left the store.He then got in a waiting car, which was previously reported stolen. The car was found abandoned a short distance away.If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880 or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.