VIDEO: Moment mezzanine floor collapsed, injuring scores of people at Indonesia Stock Exchange

Security footage shows the moment a mezzanine floor collapsed at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on January 15. Scores of people were reported injured after the collapse. (Financial Services Authority of Indonesia via Storyful)

Security footage shows the moment a mezzanine floor collapsed at the Indonesia Stock Exchange, leaving scores of people injured.

The scene unfolded in Jakarta on Monday. A spokesman for the national police said that many of the injured were college students on a tour, according to the Associated Press.

The stock exchange will pay the students' medical fees, the general manager said.

Security footage from the exchange, which is run by the government's Financial Services Authority of Indonesia, shows the moment of collapse.
