Axe throwers looking to hit a bullseye at the World Championships

The World Axe Throwing Championships will bring out the best in Houston's top hatchet hurlers.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's Michael Barton first tried Axe throwing five years ago and he'll admit, "I was terrible". Well, five years later Barton is headed back to the World Axe Throwing Championships along with a number of his practice partners from Hurling Hatchets.

Barton along with his doubles partner Jorge Sanchez and Chris Kendig have all come a long way. The three have worked their way up the ranks and they like their chances in Tulsa at the World Championships.

Barton will compete in both Hatchets and Knives, "My expectations are I want to win, I'm going to go at it with everything I've got."

Is there a secret to throwing an axe with accuracy? Kendig says its simple, "It's a lot of hard work and practice, lots of technique."

Barton says it's more of a mind game, "the secret to being a good Axe throwers is all in your head, it's about keeping yourself calm."