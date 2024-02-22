'Bachelor' Joey opens up about his emotional journey | Playing the Field Podcast

In our first episode, we have a special guest -- none other than the Bachelor himself, Joey Graziadei!

NEW YORK -- Welcome to "Playing the Field" a Bachelor podcast!

Ryan Field of ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York hosts alongside "Bachelor" experts WABC's Jennifer Matarese, and KABC's Gina Sirico. This premiere episode features "The Bachelor" himself, Joey Graziadei!

Joey reveals why his feelings bubbled over as he met the women in Montreal. He also talks about the difficult breakups and how he came to the decisions that he did so far this season.

In the second half, Ryan, Jen, and Gina breakdown each of Joey's dates from this past week's episode in Montreal. They also share their thoughts on who is right for Joey, who would make a good "Bachelorette," and their predictions for what's coming up in Jasper, Canada.

Follow and listen to "Playing the Field," our "Bachelor" podcast!