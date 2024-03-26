Smart beehives to save the bees

Introducing new beehive technology to beekeeping to save bees on a global scale.

Madera, California -- Beewise Technologies is an company who believes they need to save the bees in order to protect the global food supply.

There are a lot of mundane tasks involved when it comes to beekeeping that can also lead to significant colony loss at the end of pollination.

With advancements in AI and Robotics, a lot of the daily tasks that come along with bee keeping can be accomplished by upgrading the technology within the hive itself.

Their significant advancements in the field have saved time and money for farmers and beekeepers and bringing hard working bees into the twenty first century.