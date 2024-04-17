Discover eco-friendly treasures at Mala Market

SUSTAINABLE SHOPPING: From natural cleaning products to non-toxic goods, this community space supports local makers and their passion for greener living.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Since its inception in May 2022, Mala Market has been making waves as a non-profit collective, championing local businesses while prioritizing eco-consciousness.

"First thing people always say is 'It smells really good in here, what is that?' and honestly all we can say is that it's a combination of everyone's amazing things," Founder Somya Gupta said.

Mala Market provides a platform for more than 40 local makers, creators, and artisans to showcase their products, including Signature Sudz.

"We make natural household cleaning products and Mala Market seemed like a perfect fit for us because of the impact on the community, the emphasis on sustainability," said Jessica Tannan of Signature Sudz.

Mala Market is located in Houstons Montrose neighborhood at 1302 W Gray Street.