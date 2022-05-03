Woman dies from injuries sustained in Selma workplace accident

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who was severely injured in a workplace accident in Selma has died, according to our newsgathering partners at Univision 40.
Virginia López Severiano, 44, was airlifted to Duke University Hospital on Tuesday after she got stuck in a mixing machine inside a Selma business.
Crews responded to the Azteca Market on Meghan Circle just off Highway 301 just before 10 a.m. Officials said López Severiano was using an industrial machine that mixes food products when she was pulled into the equipment.
First responders worked for about two hours to free her and she was transported with what were described as very serious injuries.
Her daughter, Miriam Amado López wrote on social media that "It is with the deepest sadness that I have ever experienced to let you know that my mother, Virginia Lopez Severiano, whom was loved and known by many passed away today. She had a tragic accident at work and unfortunately was unable to sustain her injuries."
She asked for privacy, thoughts and prayers as the family tries to process the unexpected tragedy.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.
