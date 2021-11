Church & Dwight recalls certain Vitafusion gummy vitamins after reports of metallic mesh material

EWING, New Jersey -- Drug company Church & Dwight, based in Ewing, New Jersey, is recalling certain gummy vitamins.The recall comes after two reports of customers finding a metallic mesh material in the products. The items were manufactured in a four-day period between October 29, 2020 and November 3, 2020.They were sold online and in-store under the Vitafusion brand between November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.The company says it is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to-date.Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop taking them immediately. They should call the company's dedicated Consumer Affairs team at 1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product. Consumers will get a full refund.- Vitafusion Kids Melatonin50 ctUPC: 0-27917-00170-8Lot Code(s):WA03076268 Exp. Date: 11/22- Vitafusion Fiber Well220 ctUPC: 0-27917-01984-0Lot Code(s):WA03087520 Exp. Date: 11/22WA02487524 Exp. Date: 9/22WA03086273 Exp. Date: 11/22- Vitafusion SleepWell250 ctUPC: 0-27917-02524-7Lot Code(s):WA03077414 Exp. Date: 11/22- Vitafusion MultiVites150 ctUPC: 0-27917-01919-2Lot Code(s):WA03044959 Exp. Date: 4/22- Vitafusion Melatonin44 ctUPC: 0-27917-28011-0Lot Code(s):WA03076270 Exp. Date: 11/22- Vitafusion Melatonin140 ctUPC: 0-27917-02671-8Lot Code(s):WA03076990 Exp. Date: 11/22WA03077852 Exp. Date: 11/22WA02608988 Exp. Date: 9/22- Vitafusion Fiber Well90 ctUPC: 0-27917-01890-4Lot Code(s):WA02187020 Exp. Date: 8/22WA03086671 Exp. Date: 11/22WA03087521 Exp. Date: 11/22