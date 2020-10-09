Politics

105-year-old North Carolina woman 'thankful' to vote, feels every election is important

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Julia Ray was born, women and people of color weren't allowed to vote. More than a century later, the privilege isn't lost on the 105-year-old North Carolina woman.

Ray's family took her to Buncombe County election headquarters this week, as she cast an absentee ballot with gratitude and a spirit indicative of the American way.

"I'm thankful that I'm here," Ray told WLOS. "When you've lived as long as I've lived, every election is important."

The community celebrated Ray on Thursday afternoon. Ray is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She says she votes for her children as much as herself.

"When you know you have young grandchildren who are just facing all the problems that we have in the world," Ray said when asked about why she feels voting is important.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsashevillevotingnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
LATEST: NC reports highest increase in cases since mid-July
Duke University to lay off 75 employees due to COVID-19
Flyovers set for Clayton fireman after death from COVID-19
Big Weather's big recipe: Mexican shepherd's pie
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Which district votes the least in North Carolina?
Show More
NC Weather: Cooler weather moves in before Delta makes landfall
Fayetteville birthday venue turns learning center to assist students
COVID-19 vaccine participant 2 months into clinical trial
Completely outdoor restaurant opens in downtown Raleigh
Enjoying reduced traffic in the Triangle? It won't stay that way
More TOP STORIES News