Durham Waffle House workers join push for $25/hour wage and safe working conditions

Waffle House workers in North Carolina are protesting their work conditions and wages.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Waffle House workers are demanding better work conditions and higher pay.

The Union of Southern Service Workers (USSW) posted a video featuring Waffle House workers in Durham and Asheville.

USSW said Waffle House workers specifically want 24-hour security and safety plans during all shifts, an end to unfair paycheck deductions and $25 per hour for all workers.

North Carolina Waffle House workers are joining with workers in other southern states to walk out and protest what they're calling unsafe working conditions and low wages.

The group has an online petition it hopes more people will sign to show their support.