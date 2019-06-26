Wake Forest woman charged after boy found wandering streets with severe burns

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kendra Roberts' eyes kept darting around as she walked into a Wake County courtroom Wednesday.

"I thought he was going to be here today," she told the judge.

Roberts was looking for her son -- the same child who authorities are accusing her of neglecting.



Officials said the boy is nursing second- or third-degree burns.

Roberts, 30, of Wake Forest, has been charged with negligent child abuse.

"A third party found a 7-year-old wandering with a serious burn injury," a prosecutor said in court.

Police said the discovery was made last week and the child told officers he hurt himself making a meal in the microwave.

When Roberts was questioned about this, she allegedly told investigators that she was trying to treat the injury at home.

The boy was sent to the UNC Burn Center.

Child Protective Services is involved in the case.

The judge lowered her bond slightly, and Roberts remains behind bars at the Wake County Jail.
