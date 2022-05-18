WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Education approved a price increase Tuesday night for school breakfast and lunch.
Prices will go up $0.25 for the 2022-23 school year.
At elementary schools, full-paid breakfast will be $1.50 and lunch will be $3.00. At middle and high schools, full-paid breakfast will be $1.75 and lunch will be $3.25.
Families can still complete the 2022-23 meal benefits application, which is available online starting July 1.
Paper copies will be available for pick up at the school office.
Wake County Board of Education approves meal price increase for 2022-23
TOP STORIES
Show More