Wake County Board of Education approves meal price increase for 2022-23

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Education approved a price increase Tuesday night for school breakfast and lunch.

Prices will go up $0.25 for the 2022-23 school year.

At elementary schools, full-paid breakfast will be $1.50 and lunch will be $3.00. At middle and high schools, full-paid breakfast will be $1.75 and lunch will be $3.25.

Families can still complete the 2022-23 meal benefits application, which is available online starting July 1.

Paper copies will be available for pick up at the school office.
