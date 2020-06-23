1 dead following Raleigh mobile home park shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person died following a shooting at a Raleigh mobile home park Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, deputies went to the Green Spring Valley Mobile Home Park just before 8 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

WCSO said deputies found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call (919) 856-6911.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Outbreak reported at Wake Co. senior living center
Saharan dust cloud headed toward NC, could make for beautiful sunsets
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Wake County hiring 235 jobs to support COVID-19 response
Free window lettering available for businesses damaged in protests
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Show More
Documents: Mom called Idaho kids 'zombies' before their deaths
Crews hit setback on moving Raleigh monument
VIDEO: Transgender teen verbally assaulted by couple in Marin Co.
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car
Pedestrian hit, killed on Glenwood Avenue near Umstead Park
More TOP STORIES News