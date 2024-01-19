Man found dead in car with gunshot wound in Wake County

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area of Zebulon Road from Barham Siding Road to Halifax Road.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has released more details involving a death investigation that started on Thursday evening.

On Thursday at 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to assist fire and EMS with a car crash on Zebulon Road near Barham Siding Road.

A man was inside a vehicle heading towards Zebulon on Zebulon Road when witnesses reported that the vehicle ran off the road and came to a rest upside down.

When deputies arrived, they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.