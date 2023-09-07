Man facing murder charges for killing Wake County deputy due in court

Arturo Marin-Sotelo and his brother 25-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo were both charged for Byrd's murder last august.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the men facing murder charges for killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd will appear in court today.

A hearing is expected at 9 a.m. for Arturo Marin-Sotelo.

This will be the first hearing and court action in this case since June.

Arturo and his brother 25-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo were both charged for Byrd's murder last August.

Byrd was on duty and responding to a call in eastern Wake County when he was shot four times and died.

Since their arrests, Alder made headlines in May when he escaped from a Virginia jail and was later arrested in Mexico.

The younger brother of both suspects was also charged earlier this year. Rolando Marin-Sotelo was charged with assisting the duo in selling the car they were using the night of Byrd's murder.