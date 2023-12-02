Wake County Detention Officer grateful after inmates helped save her life

A Wake County detention officer is expressing her gratitude for the inmates who jumped into action and potentially saved her life in November.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County detention officer is expressing her gratitude for the inmates who jumped into action and potentially saved her life in November.

Rosina Rosado, who has been with the department for three years, suffered a medical emergency while on the job at the detention center dorm room.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the inmates noticed Rosado was feeling badly before she fell to the floor, unconscious.

The Sheriff's Office said two inmates ran to Rosado's aid and called for help while others began banging on the door to get the attention of anyone passing by.

Rosado said when she first saw the footage of what happened, she was pleasantly surprised by how much care the inmates showed her when she collapsed.

"I will always be grateful for what they did, I'm always going to be proud of how with my work because the way I treat the inmates, it's the way they treated me," she said.

Rosado has been at work for a few days and said she is feeling much better.