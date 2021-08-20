83 percent of Wake County now under a mask mandate

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- You might want to make sure you have a face covering handy all across Wake County. Mask mandates are being reinstated for Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Zebulon, and all unincorporated areas.The order is for indoor public spaces and regardless of vaccination status.Raleigh and Cary restarted their mask mandates days ago."I have it in hand," said Cary resident Ryan Blaloch. "I was shopping, so if a business requires a mask, I wear it."Raleigh resident Katherine Smelik said it's better to be cautious."The variants keep growing, so might as well be careful," Smelik. "I'd rather have this on than be in a hospital in incubated."There are a couple of towns still holding off on issuing a mandate.Fuquay-Varina is not putting one in place. Neither is ApexSouthern Home Crafts is located in downtown Apex and owner Cindy Saraga spent Friday afternoon making a new batch of masks.Even though there's not a mandate in town, she said orders for handmade masks are rising.Saraga said face coverings saved her business during the pandemic."We were selling out the back door," she said. "I probably did over 5,000 masks"The new mandates are going into effect as children are gearing up to return to the classroom.Saraga said she makes more masks now for students, who are required to wear them in Wake County schools."I'm ready for this round, to sit down and start knocking them out," she said.Wake's countywide order applies to people older than 5.