2 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Old Stage Road.

Troopers responded to calls about a crash on Old Stage Road just north of Barbour Store Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Officials said a GMC Acadia driven by Angela Long Hinton, 53, of Willow Springs was driving on Old Stage before crossing over the center line and hitting a Suburban driven by Gilberto Villagomez Galvan, 25, of Angier, head on.

Hinton and Galvan were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

Four other occupants in the Suburban were taken to Wake Med for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Troopers said speed was not a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.