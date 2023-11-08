Wake County man overwhelmed after winning $100,000

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Darrell Seawell was emotional Tuesday after discovering he won a $100,000 prize.

"I'm 69 years old and If you've never seen an old man cry, I cried," he said. "It's a blessing."

Seawell said he called his wife Evelyn to tell her the news.

"He likes to joke around a lot so when he first told me I said, 'Stop playing,'" she said. "But then I heard him crying and I knew he wasn't joking."

Sewawell bought his $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from Mack's Mart on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale. After state and federal taxes he took home $71,259.

Seawell told the NC Lottery he plans to put the money in the bank.