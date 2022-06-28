$100,000 scratch-off win makes a happy birthday for Wake County woman

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman got quite the belated birthday present.
Millicent Massey won a $100,000 prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket.
"My birthday was Tuesday so it can't get any better than this," Massey said.
She bought her $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from the Food Lion on Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina.
"I was just like, 'Oh my God," Massey said. "That's really all I could say."
After taxes, she took home $71,017 on Friday.
Massey said she plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.
