$100,000 scratch-off win makes a happy birthday for Wake County woman

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman got quite the belated birthday present.Millicent Massey won a $100,000 prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket."My birthday was Tuesday so it can't get any better than this," Massey said.She bought her $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from the Food Lion on Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina."I was just like, 'Oh my God," Massey said. "That's really all I could say."After taxes, she took home $71,017 on Friday.Massey said she plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.