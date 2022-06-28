Personal Finance

"You better believe in second chances": Wake County man wins more than $200K in NC Lottery

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Cary man won $230,073 in the first second-chance drawing ever to feature a rolling jackpot in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Chester Williams, a 57-year-old maintenance worker, won the jackpot in Wednesday's Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawing.


"Man, I almost had a heart attack," Williams said laughing. "My heart was pounding so hard."

Williams took home $163,375 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

He said he would like to use his winnings to do some car repairs, help out his family, and go on a beach vacation with his wife.


His win occurred in the first of five drawings in the Carolina Jackpot second-chance promotion. His entry was picked from more than 9.5 million entries.

Players get a second chance with their Carolina Jackpot tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into the next drawing.
