"You better believe in second chances": Wake County man wins more than $200K in NC Lottery

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Cary man won $230,073 in the first second-chance drawing ever to feature a rolling jackpot in the North Carolina Education Lottery.Chester Williams, a 57-year-old maintenance worker, won the jackpot in Wednesday's Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawing."Man, I almost had a heart attack," Williams said laughing. "My heart was pounding so hard."Williams took home $163,375 after required state and federal tax withholdings.He said he would like to use his winnings to do some car repairs, help out his family, and go on a beach vacation with his wife.His win occurred in the first of five drawings in the Carolina Jackpot second-chance promotion. His entry was picked from more than 9.5 million entries.Players get a second chance with their Carolina Jackpot tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into the next drawing.