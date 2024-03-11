Wake County School board, NC Department of Justice meet to talk student mental health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public Schools is taking a stand against social media companies and their practices that create concern for children's mental health.

The school board is hosting a town hall meeting with the NC Department of Justice Monday morning. It is being held at Athans Drive Magnet High School in Raleigh.

This meeting comes after the board voted to join a lawsuit last month against four social media giants.

The lawsuit alleges that companies like Meta, Google and Snapchat are negatively impacting the mental health of students. It seeks financial compensation to "alleviate the strain on school resources."

The lawsuit is aimed at Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snap to "hold these corporations accountable for exploiting children."

Chris Heagarty, the chair of the Wake County Board of Education, said they want social media platforms to adopt common-sense protections for minors to protect their health and well-being.

They also aim to hold these corporations accountable, he said, for their role in the student mental health crisis.

WCPSS said it and many other districts across the state are struggling to provide sufficient mental health resources to students as rates of depression, anxiety, threats and violence, and suicidal ideation rise.

According to a study from the U.S. Surgeon General:

Up to 95 percent of young ages 13 to 17 report using a social media platform

Adolescents who spend more than 3 hours per day on social media face double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, including symptoms of depression and anxiety

46 percent of adolescents aged 13 to 17 said social media makes them feel worse

Wake County is among 60 other school districts that have joined this lawsuit. This includes Durham Public Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Johnston County Schools and Moore County Schools.

"Our ultimate goal is always to provide support and the highest quality education for our students, and this litigation is an important step in doing that," Heagarty said.