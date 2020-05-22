Wake County Public School System talks next year's school calendar

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System is scheduled to give an update on next year's school calendar on Friday.
WCPSS is sharing updates regarding remote learning and details into the school calendar proposal. Board Chair Keith Sutton and Superintendent Cathy Moore will lead a virtual meeting and answer questions after their remarks.
On Tuesday, parents received messages about possible calendar changes in light of COVID-19. Two proposals were filed.
RELATED | Wake County says in-person graduations back on - in modified form - for Class of 2020
Last week, WCPSS confirmed each of its high schools will hold modified in-person high school graduations this year.
