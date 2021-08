Wake County parents seeking alternative with Virtual Academy registration closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're less than two weeks from the start of the new school year and some parents are having a change of heart; they no longer feel confident about sending their children into the classroom as COVID cases surge -- especially with the looming threat of the delta variants spread.The latest data from the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services show there are 17 ongoing COVID clusters -- five or more cases -- in K-12 schools statewide, six of them are in Wake County Public Schools."Why are we putting our children at risk? They don't have a vaccine," said Melissa Harrison, whose rising 5th grader is set to begin the school year attending class at Holly Ridge Elementary School.Harrison, a nurse in a long-term care facility who contracted COVID last winter, is now desperate to keep her 10-year-old at home where she feels she would be safer amid COVID's resurgence.When Harrison contacted her daughter's school to request a transfer into Wake County's Virtual Academy , she was told registration was closed.Right now, about 10,700 students are registered in the Virtual Academy.Michael Yarbrough, WCPSS spokesperson sent the following statement to ABC11:Harrison said she knows children are less likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, but she said the virus affects everyone differently."If my child goes to school and she gets sick -- God forbid she ends up in the hospital -- what is Wake County Public Schools gonna say to the parents that they forced to send their children to school?" she said.