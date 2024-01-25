Man charged in connection with November burglary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged a man Tuesday in connection with a burglary that happened in November.

According to the WCSO, on Nov. 26, 2023, deputies responded to a burglary in the 10700 block of Trego Trail near Raleigh for reports of several people entering a home and stealing several car keys.

Deputies said one suspect stole a truck from the victim's driveway and drove away. The other suspects left the home in another vehicle.

Deputies later found the truck on Poole Road and began to follow the vehicle. the truck then crashed on Poole Road and the suspect ran from the scene.

After an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 21-year-old Faviel Candela-Noyola.

Candela-Noyola was charged with first-degree burglary, larceny of motor vehicle, and felony speed to elude. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.