Wake County school board expected to vote on mask mandate Tuesday

Wake County Public School System already has its year round students in class and they are all wearing masks.
A spokesperson for the school district previously told ABC11 that state law still mandated masks in schools. However, that was before Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order expired.
Now, it appears the decision falls to each school district to make its own rule.
North Carolina Pediatric Society (NCPeds) sent an open letter to all the school boards and superintendents in the state encouraging them to support in-person instruction as well as universal indoor mask mandates.
"As child health professionals, we know that in-person education is best for children's health. Being with other children and adults is important for social and emotional development and on-going mental health," NCPeds President Dr. Christoph Diasio said in the letter. "To best promote mental and physical health of our children, the N.C. Pediatric Society stands with the American Academy of Pediatrics to urge in-person schooling for children. The best way to achieve that at this time of the much more contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates is to require masks in all grade levels."
For the past couple weeks, parents on both sides of the debate have been making their opinions known. There are even dueling petitions in circulation to try and rally support for each group.
As for the federal health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they said students should wear masks. The experts said the masks help reduce transmission of many viruses, such as COVID-19, and since vaccines are not mandatory (or even available for all students) masks are the most assured way to reduce the risk of anyone getting severely sick or worse.
The final decision comes down to the Wake County Board of Education, which is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
