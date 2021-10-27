WCPSS taking steps to address mental health concerns

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tuesday, Wake County Public School System sent an email to thousands of parents in the district reintroducing a stress management resource and wellness session.In the email, parents are directed to a website where they can sign up to take part in sessions to "better support children and families during these uncertain times."Sandra Fogleman, who lives in Cary, said the resource is good for parents who want to understand more about their children."First of all, I think it's fantastic," said Fogleman. "I think the biggest would be that the kids are going to feel they can talk not only to their teachers, but other trusted adults (or) their parents who are probably the most important people for them to talk to each other."In an effort to address mental health, WCPSS added November 12 to the calendar as a "non-instructional" day for students and a remote work day for teachers. The day follows the observed Veterans Day holiday on November 11."I'm glad that the district is putting this out there. I think it's responsible of them to start opening up the doors making discussions available -- opportunities for parents to get this training because nobody trains a parent," Fogleman said. "The fact that the district is not only trying to educate our children, but trying to educate the parents, I think that's wonderful."