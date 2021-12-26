WCSO investigating after 1 killed in Willow Springs late Christmas night

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot and killed just before midnight Saturday at the edge of Wake County and Johnston County.

According to Wake County Sheriff's Office, a young girl called 911 and said her family member was dead.

Deputies went to the home on Norman Ballock Road in Willow Springs and found one person had been shot and killed.

One person is in custody. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.
