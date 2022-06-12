Vandals 'callously destroy' restroom at Wake Forest's E. Carroll Joyner park

EMBED <>More Videos

Vandals 'callously destroy' restroom at Wake Forest's flagship park

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest officials are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing the restrooms at E. Carroll Joyner Park at 701 Harris Road.

Investigators said that sometime late Saturday or early Sunday, the vandals used rocks and other items to shatter glass mirrors and doors.

They also clogged toilets and smashed sinks.

"I'm disgusted that someone would so callously destroy the restrooms at our flagship park," said Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Director Ruben Wall. "This malicious act will not be taken lightly."

Wall said repair costs will likely run into the thousands of dollars.

The restroom will remain closed while repairs are made.

Anyone with information concerning the vandalism is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150. Callers may remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake forestcrimerecreationvandalismpark
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Son of former LA Dodger among 5 Marines killed in training crash
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
1 person injured in Carrboro apartment fire
Fayetteville Police seek public's help finding sexual assault suspect
Thousands in Raleigh join national demand for new gun measures
1 person dead, 1 injured at graduation party in Bladen County
'We are here': NC LGBTQ Hispanic community celebrates 'Orgullo'
Show More
Man charged with murder in overnight Raleigh shooting
Arkansas upsets North Carolina 4-1 in super regional opener
White supremacist group members arrested near Idaho pride event
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Texas rallies to edge East Carolina 9-8, forcing third game
More TOP STORIES News