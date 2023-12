Wake Forest police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Thursday.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Thursday.

According to the Wake Forest Police Department, someone fired several shots at a person in a vehicle on Allen Road. The person in the vehicle was grazed by one of the bullets and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

