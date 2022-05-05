Police respond to shooting call off Creedmoor Road in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in Wake Forest on Thursday afternoon.It happened in the 15000 block of Creedmoor Road.The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are on the scene.Bullet holes were visible in the rear passenger window of a car. A gun was seen lying on the ground.It's not yet known whether there are any injuries.This is a developing story and will be updated.