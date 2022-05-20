Wake Schools bus driver charged with driving bus while impaired

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County school bus driver has been charged with driving a bus while impaired.The Wake County Public School System said Donald Eli was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of operating a school bus after consuming alcohol and impaired driving in a commercial vehicle.He has been removed from all driving duties.Eli Is suspended from employment pending an investigation."We are grateful no students were present on this bus at the time of the arrest," WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten said. "Our employees are held to the highest standards. The district does not tolerate actions that are not aligned with these standards."