Wake Schools bus driver charged with driving bus while impaired

EMBED <>More Videos

Wake Schools bus driver charged with driving bus while impaired

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County school bus driver has been charged with driving a bus while impaired.

The Wake County Public School System said Donald Eli was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of operating a school bus after consuming alcohol and impaired driving in a commercial vehicle.

He has been removed from all driving duties.

Eli Is suspended from employment pending an investigation.

"We are grateful no students were present on this bus at the time of the arrest," WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten said. "Our employees are held to the highest standards. The district does not tolerate actions that are not aligned with these standards."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
caryraleighwake countyschool busdrunk drivingbus driverstudent safetydrinkingdwiwake county schools
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body found on the bank of the Tar River in Edgecombe County
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on US-Mexico border
Raleigh breaks heat record set in 1938
A motorcycle's unforgettable ride back home
Trees downed, power outages reported after powerful overnight storm
Former Durham PD officer named Fayetteville State police chief
Trump pays $110K fine, but must submit paperwork to end contempt
Show More
Former Duke assistant football coach dies at 59
Driver struggles to get permanent tags for truck bought on Vroom
American Airlines flight veers off runway in Charlotte
Officials remain optimistic as tourism in Wake County booms
NC State's Tommy White breaks ACC freshman home run record
More TOP STORIES News