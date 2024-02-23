Wake Tech partnership to increase manufacturing talent pipeline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Tech Community College announced a new partnership Friday that promotes the manufacturing industry and develops the talent to move the industry forward

Wake Tech is one of 25 community and technical colleges participating in the Manufacturing Imperative Workforce Pipeline Challenge, led by SME, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, a nonprofit that's focused on developing and nurturing manufacturing technology talent throughout the country.

Dr. Deb Volzer with SME said the nonprofit is investing time, people and financial resources to ensure the success of the program.

This pilot program will run for three years with a goal of attracting 1,000 students each year. The aim is to launch thousands of careers and fill the gap of a workforce shortage. Industry experts said the estimated economic impact of growing the industry's workforce is an estimated $6 billion.

"We're talking production to Ph.D. So, just in line with that, how do we make sure somebody knows that this is the first step in a long career in manufacturing? Volzer said. "How do we get them here, get them positioned to achieve their dream, so I love that the ceiling is high and there are amazing opportunities out there available for them."

Wake Tech student Karl Svoboda is excited about this new partnership.

"It will allow students such as myself to get experience with automated assembly line, robotics, and a lot of industry 4.0 devices that are starting to be implemented in the industry," he said.

Svoboda is a mechanical engineering technology major pursuing a welding certificate. He said this new partnership could help him and other students with their careers.

I leave with a newfound understanding that Wake Tech is reaching out to large industries and associations to make it easier for students like me to reach and attain my goals in the industry," Svoboda said.

As Wake Tech takes on this new partnership the college is preparing to break ground on a state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center at its Wendell Campus. The engineering and advanced manufacturing facility will support Industry 4.0 production.