Education

Triangle colleges partner to meet increasing demand for RTP jobs

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Triangle colleges partner to meet increasing demand for RTP jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lissy Lagos started attending Durham Tech not so long ago. She's already had internships and is completing an apprenticeship, which is helping her two-fold.

"Me, as a first-generation student coming straight out of high school, I didn't know what I wanted to do, but I knew I didn't want to be in debt," said Lagos.

She's taking advantage of the RTP Bio program. It trains students to seamlessly start working in the life science field as they're going to school.

"It's kind of cool that I'm working full-time and I'm getting my tuition paid for. (It) is something that I never thought would happen in a million years to me," said Lagos.

Wake Tech and Durham Tech are partnering up for the initiative.

The program just received a $1.2 million boost in federal funding.

"(It's an) absolutely critical selling point for our region, to attract business, that we have this workforce ready to go," said Congressman David Price.

The collaboration is designed to address the emerging demand.

The Triangle accounts for more than 60% of all life science jobs in the state.

The investments in RTP keep coming.

FujiFilm and Jaguar Gene Therapy are some of the newer companies setting up.

"Only just a few weeks ago, LinkedIn named the Research Triangle region, Durham and Wake counties and the surrounding counties the third-best opportunity region in our nations," said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls.

Durham Tech President J.B. Buxton added, "The question is how we connect these people to great jobs and connect our employers to great regional talent."

Lagos said she feels the program is giving her a leg up and offering flexibility to try out different companies.

She said, "There's always a choice to grow, which is pretty impressive."

The collaboration allows students to bounce between both campuses and customize their coursework.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamraleighresearch triangle parkcollege studentsjobs hiringbiotechnologytechnologytuitioncollegejobs
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police respond to shooting call off Creedmoor Road in Wake Forest
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
Airsoft gun used in multiple shootings near NC State
LA County DA won't charge attack on Dave Chappelle as a felony
Inside escaped AL inmate's criminal history as manhunt intensifies
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
1 arrested after jumping out of moving plane at Chicago's O'Hare
Show More
NC woman aspires to break 'paycheck to paycheck' cycle
Man accused of forging deeds to steal North Carolina properties
Roanoke Rapids woman charged in boyfriend's shooting death
Some employees get extra day off for COVID booster shot
Cawthorn responds to video of him naked in bed with cousin
More TOP STORIES News