WakeMed goes dark during brief power outage

A failed transformer caused a brief power outage at WakeMed on Friday night.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A failed transformer caused a temporary power outage at WakeMed in Raleigh on Friday night.

WakeMed spokesperson Kristen Kelly said a redundant transformer eventually kicked on and there was no impact on patients.

An ABC11 viewer sent in a photo showing the hospital campus on New Bern Avenue mostly in the dark.

The outage happened at 8:30 p.m. and affected multiple hospital patient care areas, WakeMed spokesperson Heather Monackey said.

"We are now back on commercial power with full emergency generator back up and do not anticipate additional power outages," Monackey added.
