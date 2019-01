A 53-year-old woman is behind bars accused of stealing 500 opioid pills from the Walgreens where she worked.Apex Police Department identified Melanie Holland Moss as the Walgreens employee accused in the theft.The department said Moss stole around 300 oxycodone pills and 200 hydrocodone pills. The thefts began in September 2018.Moss faces felony charges of larceny by an employee and trafficking opium.