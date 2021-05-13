Walk to Defeat ALS on ABC11's 'Stogner Strong' Team

Join the ABC11 family in the Walk to Defeat ALS as we honor the memory of our friend and coworker Larry Stogner, who lost his battle with ALS in 2016.
By participating in the Walk, you will help bring hope to people affected by ALS throughout our local communities. This fundraising event drives critical innovations toward a treatment and ultimately a cure for the disease.
The 2021 Walk will be held on Saturday, June 26. Once you register, you are invited to "walk your way" with a run, ride, caravan, cookout, or more to prioritize the health and safety of those involved. No matter what you choose, you can help raise awareness for the cause.
To find out more or learn how you can create your own mini-walk: click here.
