abc11 together

Walk4Hearing raising awareness and money

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
CARY, NC (WTVD) -- Every year thousands of walkers around the country come together to increase awareness of hearing health and raise funds to support hearing resources in local communities.

On Sunday, October 10, the North Carolina Walk4Hearing will take place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Registration and check in begin at 11am and the walk starts at 12pm.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 together
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Celebrating Latin American Heritage Month with Marco Zarate
Latin American Heritage Month, entrepreneur Cecilia Polanco
Healthcare Heroes: Duke staffers treated to lunch and notes of thanks
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 10, 2021
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg soldier accused of killing pregnant woman
Video surfaces of NC Lt. Gov Mark Robinson making homophobic comments
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Artsplosure comes to Raleigh this weekend
Show More
Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Texas
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
More TOP STORIES News