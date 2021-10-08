Walk4Hearing raising awareness and money

CARY, NC (WTVD) -- Every year thousands of walkers around the country come together to increase awareness of hearing health and raise funds to support hearing resources in local communities.
On Sunday, October 10, the North Carolina Walk4Hearing will take place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Registration and check in begin at 11am and the walk starts at 12pm.
