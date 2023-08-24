A resource center for the blind is opening a new walking trail catered to the visually impaired in Cumberland County.

Walking trail for the blind opens in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A resource center for the blind is opening a new walking trail catered to the visually impaired in Cumberland County.

The Vision Resource Center at Cedar Creek Road held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new trail on Wednesday morning.

The organization said creating the trail cost $24,000.

"You have to create environments where they're safe or they feel safe, and they can do things independently," said Terry Thomas, executive director of Vision Resource Center.

Organizers and visitors said this is a crucial step in helping people with disabilities care for their health.

"It's excellent. It's open to the visually impaired and to the public," said Dorothy Harris, a Vision Resource Center client. "It's open for anyone."

Another client agreed.

"A lot of times, we as blind people, we're in the house all the time, so this trail is very important to us because health is our greatest wealth and we need to get out here to exercise," said Quince Lanford.

According to Vision Resource Center, the trail's sponsors include Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation, the Longleaf Fund, Piedmont Natural Gas and Sykes Paving.