Man shot, killed during altercation in store parking lot: Garner PD

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Garner say a man has died after being shot in the chest during a dispute in a store parking lot.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on Fayetteville Road.

During the investigation, police learned that two men got into some type of altercation and shots were fired. One man was hit in the chest and died from his injuries, Garner PD said.

Download the ABC11 App for Breaking News, Weather and other Community News

Another man was taken into custody for questioning. Police didn't reveal what the altercation was about. Police said they are talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video that could help in the investigation.

The identity of the two men hasn't been released.

ABC11 Neighborhood Crime and Safety Tracker

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.