Angus Barn longtime executive chef dies at 67

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The longtime executive chef for the Angus Barn, Walter Royal, has died at the age of 67.

On social media, Angus Barn announced the famous chef's passing by saying "his spirit, kindness, and desire to mentor others was legendary."

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Royal worked in Pittsboro and Durham before being hired at the Angus Barn in 1997. He would spend the rest of his life leading one of the most respected restaurants in North Carolina.

Royal also appeared on the cooking competition Iron Chef America in 2006. He beat Iron Chef Cat Cora in an episode featuring ostrich as the secret ingredient.

The News & Observer reports that Royal's spokesperson said Royal spent some of his final hours on Earth at his beloved Angus Barn.