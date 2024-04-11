Gunmen open fire in Washington, DC, killing 1 person, injuring 5, including 2 children: police

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One person was killed and five others injured, including two children, after gunmen opened fire in a residential area of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, police said.

A suspect vehicle is being sought in connection with the shooting, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. ET in the Carver Langston neighborhood in Northeast D.C., on the 1100 block of 21st Street, NE, police said.

Based on preliminary information, the suspects exited a vehicle and "began shooting into the crowd" outside, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

One man was killed in the shooting, Smith said. Two men, one woman and a 9-year-old boy were transferred to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

A 12-year-old boy also arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from the shooting, Smith said.

Police said they are searching for a light blue Toyota sedan "possibly occupied with two shooters inside" in connection with the incident.

"This is another example ... of violence that we cannot, we just cannot accept in our communities," Smith said, calling it a "senseless act" of gun violence.