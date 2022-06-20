shooting

Shooting in Washington, DC: Police officer, multiple others shot in popular bar area

By Teddy Grant and Melissa Gaffney
EMBED <>More Videos

Police officer among people shot at free concert in DC

WASHINGTON -- Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood Sunday night, the D.C. Metropolitan Police said.

The incident took place near 14th and U streets Northwest, in a popular area filled with stores, restaurants and bars, ABC News reported.

The D.C. Police Union tweeted that one of its members had been shot, was transported to the hospital "and is in stable condition."

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, and no further details were immediately available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division said it was assisting the MPD.

The area played host to "Moechella," a free concert celebrating Juneteenth, on Sunday.

D.C. police had reported an earlier, separate incident at the concert, where multiple minors were injured during a fight.

ABC News' Ben Siu contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.concertpolice officer injuredcrimeshots firedgun violenceshootingpolice officer shotpolice officerfree concertjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SHOOTING
Fayetteville man shot, killed in shooting identified
Arrest made in shooting that injured Goldsboro 3-year-old
Faith, law enforcement, political leaders gather in Durham for vigil
Goldsboro woman struck by stray bullet while sitting on her porch
TOP STORIES
Triangle families plan to vaccinate young kids after new FDA approval
Fayetteville man shot, killed in shooting identified
Juneteenth and Father's Day, celebrated together in Southeast Raleigh
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Downtown Raleigh small business development delayed
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers' behalf
Show More
New poll suggest 58% of Americans want Trump charged for Jan. 6 riot
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
How 2 dads are using storytelling to combat health care inequity
'We hit the mark today': Fayetteville hosts first Juneteenth event
More TOP STORIES News