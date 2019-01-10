Milwaukee County bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass

EMBED </>More Videos

Heart stopping video captured a bus driver rescuing a baby boy that she spotted alone on a freeway overpass last month.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. --
Heart stopping video captured a bus driver rescuing a baby boy that she spotted alone on a freeway overpass last month.

Milwaukee County bus driver Irena Ivic spotted the child running on the side of the road just before 8 a.m. on December 22. The child, who was less than 1 year old, was barefoot and wearing only a onesie and diaper.

RELATED: Milwaukee bus driver rescues boy, 5, wandering alone and barefoot
EMBED More News Videos

A bus driver who stopped to take a midnight break wound up finding and rescuing a 5-year-old boy wandering alone and barefoot in the cold.


Ivic stopped her bus, ran across the busy street and picked up the crying child then brought him on board her bus. A passenger on the bus took off her jacket to help keep the boy warm as Ivic comforted the boy, who quickly fell asleep in her arms.

Firefighters, police officers and transit security officers arrived on the scene a short time later. Besides being cold and scared, authorities said the boy was unharmed.

Police said the boy had been left outside by his mother who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. Authorities eventually reunited the boy with his father.

Authorities say this is the ninth lost or missing child found by Milwaukee County Transit System drivers in recent years. Ivic will be honored for her heroic actions on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverchild rescuedbaby rescuedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What we know: 4 arrests made following shooting of Raleigh officer
TIMELINE: What happened in moments before Raleigh officer was shot
Raleigh officer shot Wednesday is NC State graduate
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Now Open: Raleigh speakeasy requires a private key to enter
Chapel Hill firefighter gave obscene material to children, police say
Flu responsible for 16 NC deaths so far this season
Body found in Durham County home after standoff identified
Show More
Record number of Wake Co. Animal Center pets find homes over the holidays
Cumberland County man battling ALS is source of strength for family
Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer
Man accused of stealing roommate's lottery ticket worth $10M
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
More News