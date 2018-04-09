Watch: Man wearing American flag climbs crane over in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down Sunday night.

The spectacle attracted a mass of spectators on the ground watching as police officers and firefighters worked to try to convince the man to come down on his own.

The crane was near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood.

He was wearing no shoes or shirt and appeared to be draped in an American flag.

He was spotted climbing and moving around on cables above the crane and slowly descending, then stopping on a platform for more than an hour as he shouted and gestured at the ground and waved the flag.

An urban search and rescue team joined firefighters and police officers who were trying to convince the man to come down.

After about three hours, police said they had the man safely in custody on the ground. He was being treated by paramedics.

It was not immediately clear why he had climbed the crane.

A man draped in the American flag climbed a construction crane high above Hollywood Boulevard.



Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trespassinghollywoodHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News